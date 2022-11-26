Russia Pays Tribute to Late Belarusian Foreign Minister

The Russian embassy in Minsk offered its "deepest condolences" to the friends and family of Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei who passed on Saturday at the age of 64

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) The Russian embassy in Minsk offered its "deepest condolences" to the friends and family of Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei who passed on Saturday at the age of 64.

"We have been shaken by the news that Vladimir Makei, an outstanding Belarusian diplomat and foreign minister of the Republic of Belarus, has passed away," the embassy said on social media.

The diplomat's death is a "great, irreparable loss," the embassy said. It praised Makei's contribution to strengthening ties between Belarus and Russia and promoting their Union State alliance.

Makei headed the ministry for 10 years. His spokesperson told Sputnik that the minister's death came as a shock to all. Makei had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled for Monday.