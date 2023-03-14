Russia Penalizes Illegal Transfer of Weapons, Equipment to Foreigners for Creation of WMD

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The Russian State Duma adopted on Tuesday a law on criminal liability up to 12 years in prison with a fine of up to one million rubles ($13,300) for illegal export or transfer to foreigners of weapons or military equipment from Russia that can be used in the creation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

The document proposes to include into the Article 189 of the Russian Criminal Code goods and technologies, weapons and military equipment, works, services in respect of which export control is established, as well as to expand the list of persons illegally receiving them.

Increased liability measures are also being established for the illegal export, transfer and smuggling of WMD, their means of delivery, as well as items that can be used in the creation of weapons of mass destruction.

Illegal export or transfer to foreigners of weapons or military equipment from Russia will be punished by a prison term of three to seven years with a fine of up to one million rubles. If the crime was committed by an organized group, the perpetrators will be imprisoned for a term of seven to 12 years with a fine of up to one million rubles.