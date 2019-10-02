MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia and the People's Republic of China will mark on Wednesday the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

This week, the countries are holding a number of festive events dedicated to the 70th Anniversary of the foundation of the People's Republic of China, which took place place on Tuesday, as well as the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

On October 2, the Soviet Union became the first nation which recognized the People's Republic of China, after the Communist Party of China had won the civil war against the Kuomintang troops, led by Chiang Kai-shek.

Russia and China have a centuries-long history of bilateral relations.

In 1649-1689, the countries went through a border war, which culminated in the 1686 siege of the Russian fort of Albazin by the Qing dynasty's troops and the 1689 Treaty of Nerchinsk. The Soviet Union had two border conflicts with China: over the Chinese Eastern Railway in 1929 and the Damansky Island (Zhenbao) in 1969. At the same time, the Soviet Union provided the Communist Party of China with great support during the civil war.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia has been developing close relations with China, with the countries actively cooperating both in bilateral and multilateral formats, such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.