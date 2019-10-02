UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, People's Republic Of China Mark 70th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russia, People's Republic of China Mark 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia and the People's Republic of China will mark on Wednesday the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

This week, the countries are holding a number of festive events dedicated to the 70th Anniversary of the foundation of the People's Republic of China, which took place place on Tuesday, as well as the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. 

On October 2, the Soviet Union became the first nation which recognized the People's Republic of China, after the Communist Party of China had won the civil war against the Kuomintang troops, led by Chiang Kai-shek.

Russia and China have a centuries-long history of bilateral relations.

In 1649-1689, the countries went through a border war, which culminated in the 1686 siege of the Russian fort of Albazin by the Qing dynasty's troops and the 1689 Treaty of Nerchinsk. The Soviet Union had two border conflicts with China: over the Chinese Eastern Railway in 1929 and the Damansky Island (Zhenbao) in 1969. At the same time, the Soviet Union provided the Communist Party of China with great support during the civil war.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia has been developing close relations with China, with the countries actively cooperating both in bilateral and multilateral formats, such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Related Topics

Russia China Nerchinsk Same October Border Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

10 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

10 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.