MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russia has been persuading NATO for 30 years not to make steps that ignore Moscow's concerns, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"For 30 years now we have been trying to persuade (NATO) not to do this or that, but (we see) our concerns, demands, proposals being completely disregarded," Putin said at a press conference following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.