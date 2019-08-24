Russia, Philippines Discuss Increasing Russian Meat Exports - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Russia and the Philippines have discussed increasing Russian meat exports to the East Asian country, Russian Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Alexey Gruzdev said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russia-Philippines Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation convened in Moscow, with Gruzdev co-chairing the meeting.

"There was a discussion concerning the increase and organization of meat shipments, namely poultry and pork. Today we can say that first four Russian manufactures producing poultry got the right to ship products to the Philippines thanks to the support of Ceferino Rodolfo [Undersecretary for the Industry Development Group of the Department of Trade and Industry]," Gruzdev told reporters.

The official added that the list of Filipino factories allowed to ship fish to Russia had also been expanded.