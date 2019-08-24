UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Philippines Discuss Increasing Russian Meat Exports - Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 12:50 AM

Russia, Philippines Discuss Increasing Russian Meat Exports - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Russia and the Philippines have discussed increasing Russian meat exports to the East Asian country, Russian Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Alexey Gruzdev said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russia-Philippines Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation convened in Moscow, with Gruzdev co-chairing the meeting.

"There was a discussion concerning the increase and organization of meat shipments, namely poultry and pork. Today we can say that first four Russian manufactures producing poultry got the right to ship products to the Philippines thanks to the support of Ceferino Rodolfo [Undersecretary for the Industry Development Group of the Department of Trade and Industry]," Gruzdev told reporters.

The official added that the list of Filipino factories allowed to ship fish to Russia had also been expanded.

Related Topics

Exports Moscow Russia Philippines Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of India arrives in UAE

41 minutes ago

International Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crim ..

1 hour ago

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for amendm ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

2 hours ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.