Russia, Philippines Discuss Military, Counterterrorism Cooperation - Security Council

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:48 PM

Russia, Philippines Discuss Military, Counterterrorism Cooperation - Security Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has discussed bilateral military and counterterrorism cooperation, as well as the general situation in the Pacific with his Philippine counterpart, Hermogenes Esperon, in Moscow, the council's press office said in a statement Friday

Esperon is currently visiting Russia at Patrushev's invitation to attend the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Ufa, which was held from June 18-20 under the patronage of the Security Council.

"The sides have discussed matters pertaining to Russian-Philippine collaboration around law and order, particularly pertaining to the counterterrorism track, as well as military cooperation.

Additionally, the speakers discussed the general situation in the Pacific Rim," the statement said.

Moscow and Manila established diplomatic relations in 1976. Since then, the two states have been cooperating in a number of areas, including in security.

In February, Patrushev visited the Southeast Asian nation and participated in bilateral consultations on security matters.

