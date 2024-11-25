Open Menu

Russia Plane Evacuated In Turkey As Engine Catches Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) More than 90 passengers and crew were evacuated from a Russian plane Sunday after one of its engines caught fire while landing at an airport in southern Turkey, the transport ministry said.

The incident involved a Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SU95) operated by Russia's Azimuth Airlines.

They plane had just landed at Antalya airport on Turkey's Mediterranean coast when a fire broke out in one of its engines, a ministry statement said.

"A SU95 type and RA89085-registered aircraft of Azimuth Airlines travelling from Sochi airport in Russia to Antalya airport had an engine fire during landing," it said.

"Eighty nine passengers and six crew members on board were safely evacuated at 9:43 pm (1843 GMT) and there were no injuries."

All further scheduled landings at the airport would be cancelled until 3:00 am, it added, saying other planes waiting to depart would use the airport's military runway for takeoff.

An airport official told Anadolou state news agency that the fire had affected its left engine but had been quickly extinguished.

