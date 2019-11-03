UrduPoint.com
Russia Plane Helped Serbia To Put Out Wildfires In Mountainous Areas -Emergencies Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Russia Plane Helped Serbia to Put Out Wildfires in Mountainous Areas -Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) An Il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry helped Serbia to extinguish the wildfires in the country's mountainous areas, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Saturday, Russian Ambassador in Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said that the Il-76 had started to fight the wildfires that were raging in the Balkan Mountains. On Saturday, the plane unleashed 84 tonnes of water, while on Sunday 42 tonnes.

"Currently, no active wildfires are registered in Serbia ... There are also no sources of smoke," the Russian ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Russian-Serbian humanitarian center in the city of Nis continues to follow the situation.

The Russian plane is going to return to Moscow on Monday.

In 2012, Moscow and Belgrade signed an agreement to establish the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center carrying out emergency humanitarian responses in Serbia and the Balkans. The facility is tasked with tackling emergency situations, including firefighting, providing humanitarian assistance to people affected by disasters, implementing joint projects and programs, running training programs on emergency situation prevention, as well as testing and demonstrating rescue technologies.

