Russia Planning Humanitarian Food Supplies to Cuba - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Russia is working on organizing humanitarian food supplies to Cuba, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko told Sputnik.

At the end of October 2022, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said that Russia was ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes (metric tons) of grain to the world's struggling nations at no cost in the next four months.

"Of course, we are working on it," Abramchenko told Sputnik, when asked about the grain supplies. "These can be humanitarian food supplies financed from the reserve fund, there are also commercial supplies, lending to the poorest countries so that they can afford to buy Russian food. The latest example is work on organizing food supplies to Cuba, and this, again, is a humanitarian mission," she said.