UrduPoint.com

Russia Planning Humanitarian Food Supplies To Cuba - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Russia Planning Humanitarian Food Supplies to Cuba - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Russia is working on organizing humanitarian food supplies to Cuba, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko told Sputnik.

At the end of October 2022, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said that Russia was ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes (metric tons) of grain to the world's struggling nations at no cost in the next four months.

"Of course, we are working on it," Abramchenko told Sputnik, when asked about the grain supplies. "These can be humanitarian food supplies financed from the reserve fund, there are also commercial supplies, lending to the poorest countries so that they can afford to buy Russian food. The latest example is work on organizing food supplies to Cuba, and this, again, is a humanitarian mission," she said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Agriculture Buy Cuba October From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

City maintain title hopes; Arsenal continue on top ..

City maintain title hopes; Arsenal continue on top of PL; Barca earned hard-fou ..

8 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremi ..

10 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu D ..

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

11 hours ago
 ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker P ..

ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM

11 hours ago
 RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

12 hours ago
 Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, a ..

Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, almost twice as many as 2021

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.