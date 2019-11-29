UrduPoint.com
Russia Planning To Build Quantum Computer Several Hundred Qubits Strong By 2024- Scientist

Russia Planning to Build Quantum Computer Several Hundred Qubits Strong by 2024- Scientist

Russian developers are planning to build a superfast quantum computer with a processor several hundred quantum bits, or qubits, strong, by 2024, Alexander Andriyash, a scientific director at a Rosatom research subsidiary, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russian developers are planning to build a superfast quantum computer with a processor several hundred quantum bits, or qubits, strong, by 2024, Alexander Andriyash, a scientific director at a Rosatom research subsidiary, told Sputnik.

Google's recently-built 54-qubit Sycamore processor takes 200 seconds to solve problems that would take contemporary supercomputers 10,000 years to handle.

"All-Russia Research Institute of Automatics named after N.L. Dukhov" is planning to launch "a quantum prototype with a power of up to 50 qubits by 2021," Andriyash said.

According to the researcher, the system will provide cloud access option to users.

"By 2024, this system can be expected to be scaled up to several hundred physical qubits with precision of logic operations growing to 97-99 percent," Andriyash said.

Unlike traditional binary systems of our computers that operate on a yes or no principle, quantum computing can tackle more options at once. This would help recreate complex chemical formulas or build uncrackable cryptographic systems.

