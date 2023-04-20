UrduPoint.com

Russia Planning To Develop Cultural Cooperation With China, India, Latin America - Envoy

Published April 20, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russia will continue developing cultural cooperation with China, India and Latin America, and is planning to start cultural interaction with Africa, the presidential cultural cooperation envoy, Mikhail Shvydkoy, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Now China has opened (its borders), and a large number of education and culture representatives are returning to the system of intensive communication that was operating before the pandemic. This is a big cultural and educational market, especially for filmmakers," Shvydkoy said.

The envoy also said that the Indian media market was more closed, however, Russia has always been interested in cultural and educational cooperation with this country.

Shvydkoy added that the African continent has a large artistic potential and that Russia was reviewing the prospects of launching large-scale joint projects in the field of fine arts.

