Russia Planning to Start Issuing Electronic Visas Starting July - Economy Ministry

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Russian Economy Ministry plans to launch an electronic visas system for tourists coming from abroad, including from Iran, before the end of June, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Vakhrukov said on Friday.

"We plan to launch the electronic visa before the end of June. It's not a secret that Iran is on the list of countries eligible for such a visa by Russia's decision.

Therefore, an electronic visa will be another opportunity for Iranian tourists. We hope we will start issuing such visas starting July," Vakhrukov told reporters on the sidelines of the 14th International economic forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum."

In March, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said that Russia and Iran were working on the launch of visa-free tourist group trips. He specified that over 22,000 Russian tourists visited Iran, and more than 20,000 Iranians traveled to Russia in 2022.