Russia Planning to Test-Fire 8 ICBMs in 2023 - Strategic Forces Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Russia is planning to test-fire eight intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) from the Plesetsk cosmodrome and the Kapustin Yar rocket launch complex in 2023, Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) Commander Col.

Gen. Sergei Karakaev said.

"Eight ICBM launches are planned for 2023, both from the Plesetsk cosmodrome and the 4th Central State inter-service firing range Kapustin Yar," Karakaev said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.