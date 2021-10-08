Russia Plans 2 Launches of Heavy Angara Rocket, 2 Launches of Light One in 2022 - Military

PLESETSK COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Russia plans to carry out two launches of the Angara-A5 heavy-lift rocket and two launches of the light rocket of this class in 2022, Aerospace Forces Commander Sergey Surovikin said on Friday.

"Next year, two launches of the light Angara and two launches of the heavy Angara-A5 rocket are planned in order to finish tests and launch batch production of the Angara rockets to perform further military space tasks," Surovikin said.