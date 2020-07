Russia Plans 4 Flights to Syria to Bring Children Back Home From Combat Zone - Ombudswoman

Russia plans to conduct four flights to Syria to bring Russian children currently staying in combat zones back home, and documents for 70 children have already been prepared, Children's Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russia plans to conduct four flights to Syria to bring Russian children currently staying in combat zones back home, and documents for 70 children have already been prepared, Children's Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova said on Friday.

"We have prepared for the flights [to Syria]. Seventy sets of documents for the children are ready. We have completed preparations for at least four flights for bringing children home," Kuznetsova told reporters.