Russia Plans No Military Operations, No Base in Central African Republic - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russia does not intend to participate in any military operations in the Central African Republic or establish a military base there, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik.

"We do not have any military bases in the Central African Republic and do not plan to establish any," the diplomat said, when asked if a military base was being discussed.

Russia's military aid to the car consists of training or re-training troops and supplying free deliveries of light weapons, Titorenko said.

"This is what our aid amounts to, but as for bases no ... No military bases and no participation in military operation none of that. There is only one military base here, that of France, set up under old agreements. It is located next to the airport and ensures its security," the ambassador said.