Russia Plans Scientific Projects For Super Heavy Rocket Apart From Moon Landing - Sources

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Scientific and Technical Council of Russia's space agency Roscosmos and the bureau of the Russian academy of Sciences' space projects council at a joint meeting decided that the prospective super heavy-lift launch vehicle should be engaged in additional scientific projects apart from the planned Moon landing, aerospace industry sources told Sputnik on Thursday.

The rough design of the prospective carrier rocked was presented at Roscosmos on November 22.

"From the technical point of view, no concerns have been voiced about the rough design of the carrier rocket.

But it turned out that there are no plans for the rocket apart from the landing of Russian cosmonauts on the Moon half a century after the [landing of] US astronauts. In this connection, it was decided to determine and explain the reasons for additional objectives. This primarily concerns scientific projects, such as launching heavy research vehicles to the outer space and orbiting large research observatories," a source said.