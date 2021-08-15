Russia Plans Talks With Head of Taliban Political Office Baradar - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Russia plans to hold negotiations with Mullah Baradar, the head of the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) political office, and then take developments into consideration, special presidential representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Sunday.

"We will negotiate with Baradar in Doha and then see how things develop," Kabulov said on air of Russia-1 broadcaster.