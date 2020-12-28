UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Plans Three Times More Proton-M Launches Next Year Than In 2020 - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:10 AM

Russia Plans Three Times More Proton-M Launches Next Year Than in 2020 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russia plans to perform three launches of the Proton-M carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome next year, three times more than in 2020, a space industry source told Sputnik.

This year, only one Proton-M launch was carried out, putting telecommunications satellites Express-80 and Express-103 into orbit.

"Next year, three Proton-M launches are being planned," a space industry source told Sputnik.

A spokesperson of Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik that the launch schedule for 2021 has not been confirmed yet.

According to a draft schedule obtained by Sputnik, the launch of a Proton-M carrier rocket with the new Nauka ("Science") module from the Baikonur space center is set for July 15.

Related Topics

Russia July 2020 From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

4 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form ‘Gover ..

5 hours ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th batch o ..

5 hours ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads UAE delegation at prepara ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 33.6 billion budget for ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.