Russia Plans to Activate Biological Weapons Convention to Probe Ukraine Biolabs - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Russia plans to activate Articles 5 and 6 of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) to investigate the bio-laboratories in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during the UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

"We have already accumulated lots of materials that directly indicate that the United States and Ukraine are violating the BWC. We continue to collect these materials and analyze them," Nebenzia said. "Given that the American party refuses to engage in any constructive discussion on this subject, we plane to utilize the mechanisms stipulated in Articles 5 and 6 of the BWC."

Nebenzia noted that as soon as all the necessary the materials are collected, Russia will present them to the United Nations for investigation.

Article 5 of the BWC stipulates that "The states, parties to this Convention, undertake to consult one another and to co-operate in solving any problems which may arise in relation to the objective of, or in the application of the provisions of, the Convention.

Consultation and co-operation pursuant to this Article may also be undertaken through appropriate international procedures within the framework of the United Nations and in accordance with its Charter."

Article 6 says "Any state party to this Convention, which finds that any other state party is acting in breach of obligations deriving from the provisions of the Convention, may lodge a complaint with the Security Council of the United Nations. Such a complaint should include all possible evidence confirming its validity, as well as a request for its consideration by the Security Council."