Russia Plans to Allocate Over 28Bln for Far East Development - Deputy Prime Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, who is also serving as the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal district, said that the national program for the development of the Far East, which is currently being prepared, will provide for more than 2 trillion rubles ($28 billion) to develop the region until 2024.

"We are preparing the national program for the development of the Far East at the instruction of the Russian president that envisages more than 2 trillion rubles for the needs of the Far East until 2024.

[The money will be spent on] roads, healthcare, and education. Therefore, we have 4 busy years ahead of us. I hope that over the years the situation in the Far East will start to noticeably change," Trutnev told reporters.

According to Trutnev, 51,000 jobs have been created in the Far East with the help of private investment in the course of the past five years. At the same time, the population in the region is declining, as many people move to the European part of Russia.