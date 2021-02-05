Russia Plans to Allocate Up to $550,000 to IAEA for Fight Against Cancer - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russia is going to allocate up to 460,000 Euros ($550,000) to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the fight against cancer diseases, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

In 2004, the IAEA launched the Programme of Action for Cancer Therapy aimed at using its experience in radiation medicine and technology to contribute to the fight against cancer.

"Russia is supporting the implementation of this IAEA program. We are going to provide the agency with up to 460,000 euros as a voluntary contribution as well as a non-financial contribution [educational courses and scientific events] equivalent to 31.4 million rubles [over $400,000]," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

On Thursday, World Cancer Day took place to raise awareness of the disease and promote its prevention, detection and treatment.