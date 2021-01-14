Russia Plans to Apply for EU Approval of Covid-19 Sputnik Vaccine in February - RDIF

Russia plans to submit its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus for approval in the European Union next month, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Russia plans to submit its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus for approval in the European Union next month, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday.

"We will have some discussions, already, on January 19. And we will go through all of the process by submitting all of the documents to EMA [European Medicines Agency] in February of this year. We will share all of the data," Dmitriev said in a Reuters Next interview.