Russia Plans to Attend EU Conference on Aid to Syria on June 30 - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia plans to attend EU conference on aid to Syria on June 30 via an online conference, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia plans to attend EU conference on aid to Syria on June 30 via an online conference, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"The EU plans to hold another conference to provide humanitarian assistance to Syrians, June 30, this year. That is going to be a videoconference. We have an invitation and we intend to participate in that conference," Lavrov said, as broadcast by Ruptly video service.