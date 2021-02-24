UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans To Augment Airborne Forces With Airmoblie Units - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Russia Plans to Augment Airborne Forces With Airmoblie Units - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry has decided to establish airmobile units within the country's airborne forces that will use helicopters for rapid deployment, the Izvestia newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet's sources, the development of an organizational structure for such units will be finished by the end of this year, with actual units being established starting 2022. Per the ministry's plans, each air assault brigade will have an airmobile battalion, while each airborne and air assault division will have one or two such battalions as well.

Unlike standard airborne units, airmobile ones are deployed from helicopters by jumping out of a landed aircraft, rappelling or even parachuting if necessary.

Earlier, the Estonian foreign intelligence service mentioned the formation of airmobile forces by Russia in its security report, stating that those units are intended to be used for reconnaissance operations and "small tactical episodes."

