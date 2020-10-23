Russia Plans To Be Able To Send Four-Strong Crew To Moon - Procurement Data
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:27 PM
Russian landing module that is expected to be delivered to the Moon by a superheavy rocket can carry up to four people, according to the Russian Space Agency documents, which are published on the procurement website
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russian landing module that is expected to be delivered to the Moon by a superheavy rocket can carry up to four people, according to the Russian Space Agency documents, which are published on the procurement website.
Roscosmos expects the module to ensure a 14-day mission.