Russia Plans to Be Able to Send Four-Strong Crew to Moon - Procurement Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russian landing module that is expected to be delivered to the Moon by a superheavy rocket can carry up to four people, according to the Russian Space Agency documents, which are published on the procurement website.

Roscosmos expects the module to ensure a 14-day mission.