Russia Plans to Begin Certification of PD-35 Jet Engine in 2027 - Industry Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia plans to begin certification of the domestic PD-35 high-thrust jet engine in 2027, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Friday.

"We initially proceed from the premise that 2027 is the beginning of PD-35 certification," Manturov said on the sidelines of the Made in Russia forum.

The minister also said that Russia will probably create the PD-24 jet engine, using the PD-35 generator.

"This is 24 tonnes of thrust for a transport aircraft. This decision will be made next summer," the minister added.

The prospective PD-35 twin-engine model looks to take Russia's domestic civilian aircraft capacities to a new level. It was drawn up primarily to power the Russian-Chinese CR929 long-range aircraft which is set to be delivered no earlier than 2028. The first phase of tests was undertaken in the second half of 2020.