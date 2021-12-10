UrduPoint.com

Russia Plans To Begin Certification Of PD-35 Jet Engine In 2027 - Industry Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 06:01 PM

Russia Plans to Begin Certification of PD-35 Jet Engine in 2027 - Industry Minister

Russia plans to begin certification of the domestic PD-35 high-thrust jet engine in 2027, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia plans to begin certification of the domestic PD-35 high-thrust jet engine in 2027, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Friday.

"We initially proceed from the premise that 2027 is the beginning of PD-35 certification," Manturov said on the sidelines of the Made in Russia forum.

The minister also said that Russia will probably create the PD-24 jet engine, using the PD-35 generator.

"This is 24 tonnes of thrust for a transport aircraft. This decision will be made next summer," the minister added.

The prospective PD-35 twin-engine model looks to take Russia's domestic civilian aircraft capacities to a new level. It was drawn up primarily to power the Russian-Chinese CR929 long-range aircraft which is set to be delivered no earlier than 2028. The first phase of tests was undertaken in the second half of 2020.

Related Topics

Russia 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

Czechs make Covid vaccine mandatory for over-60s f ..

Czechs make Covid vaccine mandatory for over-60s from March

1 minute ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts the “Chil ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts the “Children’s Literature and New Wo ..

19 minutes ago
 Immediately written novels do not include research ..

Immediately written novels do not include research. This may be news but not a n ..

19 minutes ago
 33, 227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33, 227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

32 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiat ..

Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiators

33 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, ..

Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, workers in Karachi

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.