Russia Plans To Boost LNG Production To 140Mln Tonnes Per Year By 2035 - Putin

Russia Plans to Boost LNG Production to 140Mln Tonnes Per Year by 2035 - Putin

Russia plans to boost the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to 140 million tonnes per year by 2035 and take 20% of the global market, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russia plans to boost the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to 140 million tonnes per year by 2035 and take 20% of the global market, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"By 2035, we expect to increase the LNG production in Russia to 140 million tonnes per year, as well as strengthen our position in this dynamic market, occupying about 20% due to low production costs and competitive logistics," Putin told the Russian Energy Week event.

