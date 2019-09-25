UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans To Bring Grain Deliveries To Venezuela To 600,000 Tonnes In 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:21 PM

Russia Plans to Bring Grain Deliveries to Venezuela to 600,000 Tonnes in 2019

Russia plans to bring its grain deliveries to Venezuela to 600,000 tonnes in 2019, compared to 254,000 tonnes in 2018, according to the materials for the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro

The countries are also working on creating joint agricultural enterprises.

The countries are also working on creating joint agricultural enterprises.

"The recent trade increase has been mainly ensured through grain deliveries from Russia. Russia delivered 254,000 tonnes of grain worth over $57 million to Venezuela last year. There are plans to deliver up to 600,000 tonnes of grain this year," the materials read.

