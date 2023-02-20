UrduPoint.com

Russia Plans To Build 29 New Power Units Of NPPs By 2045 - Russia's Rosatom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Russia Plans to Build 29 New Power Units of NPPs by 2045 - Russia's Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Russia intends to build 29 new nuclear power units by 2045, Strana Rosatom, the official newspaper of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said on Monday.

"Currently, a scheme (for the construction of 12 units) has been approved until 2035 ... and a plan until 2045 (plus 17 more power units) is being discussed," the newspaper said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before ..

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

12 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation exten ..

Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation extended by British Acting HC

58 minutes ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

3 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

3 hours ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.