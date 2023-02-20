Russia Plans To Build 29 New Power Units Of NPPs By 2045 - Russia's Rosatom
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Russia intends to build 29 new nuclear power units by 2045, Strana Rosatom, the official newspaper of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said on Monday.
"Currently, a scheme (for the construction of 12 units) has been approved until 2035 ... and a plan until 2045 (plus 17 more power units) is being discussed," the newspaper said.