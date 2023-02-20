(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Russia intends to build 29 new nuclear power units by 2045, Strana Rosatom, the official newspaper of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said on Monday.

"Currently, a scheme (for the construction of 12 units) has been approved until 2035 ... and a plan until 2045 (plus 17 more power units) is being discussed," the newspaper said.