Russia Plans to Build Nearly 200 Garbage Recycling Facilities - Putin

Russia is going to build about 200 waste recycling facilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia is going to build about 200 waste recycling facilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday.

"We have a special program [on recycling garbage] that will be implemented within several years. It envisages the construction of 200 garbage recycling facilities. The whole financing amounts to over 300 billion rubles [over $4.7 billion]," Putin said.

He pointed out that the problem of waste utilization must be solved in the near future, not within 20 years.

The president also said that the issue was urgent for the whole world, adding that garbage islands with the area of a medium-sized European country emerged in the Pacific Ocean.

Russia has been facing serious problems with waste disposal within recent years. The situation even resulted in a number of protests against landfill sites: for example, in Moscow Region's city of Volokolamsk and near the Shiyes train station in the Arkhangelsk Region.