UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Plans To Build Nearly 200 Garbage Recycling Facilities - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:23 PM

Russia Plans to Build Nearly 200 Garbage Recycling Facilities - Putin

Russia is going to build about 200 waste recycling facilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia is going to build about 200 waste recycling facilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday.

"We have a special program [on recycling garbage] that will be implemented within several years. It envisages the construction of 200 garbage recycling facilities. The whole financing amounts to over 300 billion rubles [over $4.7 billion]," Putin said.

He pointed out that the problem of waste utilization must be solved in the near future, not within 20 years.

The president also said that the issue was urgent for the whole world, adding that garbage islands with the area of a medium-sized European country emerged in the Pacific Ocean.

Russia has been facing serious problems with waste disposal within recent years. The situation even resulted in a number of protests against landfill sites: for example, in Moscow Region's city of Volokolamsk and near the Shiyes train station in the Arkhangelsk Region.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Billion

Recent Stories

Start-ups to compete at first-ever Dubai Startup H ..

26 minutes ago

Senate House committee to meet on June 26 in parl ..

4 minutes ago

More than 80,000 pupils participate in ‘lema?’ ..

26 minutes ago

Opposition doing politics of daily wages: Hummayu ..

4 minutes ago

Putin on Reconciling With West: Conflict Not Somet ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Believes West Unlikely to Significantly Chan ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.