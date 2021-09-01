UrduPoint.com

Russia Plans To Convene New Extended Troika Meeting In Kabul - Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:28 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russia plans to convene a new meeting of the Extended Troika on Afghanistan in Kabul in order to discuss commercial flights resumption, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We believe we should contribute to urgent stabilization jointly with other international partners. To that end, we plan to convene a new meeting of the Extended Troika, which includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, in Kabul as soon as there are conditions. I mainly refer to the resumption of the Kabul airport operation for commercial civil aviation flights," Morgulov said.

