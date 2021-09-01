UrduPoint.com

Russia Plans To Create Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft Engine Within 5 Years - CIAM

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:38 PM

Russia Plans to Create Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft Engine Within 5 Years - CIAM

The Russian VK-2500 aero engine will be switched to hydrogen fuel within five years, Director General of the Moscow-based Central Institute of Aviation Motors (CIAM) Mikhail Gordin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Russian VK-2500 aero engine will be switched to hydrogen fuel within five years, Director General of the Moscow-based Central Institute of Aviation Motors (CIAM) Mikhail Gordin told Sputnik.

Previously, hydrogen fuel was used in the Russian aircraft industry only during the Soviet era.

"We want to switch the VK-2500 engine to hydrogen fuel. This will be a separate project implemented jointly with the United Engine Corporation, with a cryogenic tank [used to store materials at very low temperatures], temperature control systems and liquid hydrogen supply.

The process of creating such an engine, according to preliminary estimates, will take about five years," Gordin said on Wednesday.

The CIAM director general specified that the estimated five years of implementation will include the whole range of work and tests. Flight tests of the new hydrogen-powered engine will likely be carried out using the Russian laboratory aircraft Yak-40LL, Gordin told Sputnik.

Currently, the VK-2500 turboshaft engine is used on the Russian Kamov and Mil helicopters.

Related Topics

Russia Tank Industry

Recent Stories

Hong Kong shares finish with fresh gains 1st Sep, ..

Hong Kong shares finish with fresh gains 1st Sep, 2021

3 seconds ago
 AGEGA's, political parties meeting held

AGEGA's, political parties meeting held

5 seconds ago
 Another Japanese Prefecture Discovers Foreign Matt ..

Another Japanese Prefecture Discovers Foreign Matter in Moderna Vaccine - Report ..

6 seconds ago
 NDMA procured one mln Sputnik-V Covid jabs arrived ..

NDMA procured one mln Sputnik-V Covid jabs arrived

11 seconds ago
 Two bike lifters arrested

Two bike lifters arrested

2 minutes ago
 246 police recruits pass out in Dara Adamkhel

246 police recruits pass out in Dara Adamkhel

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.