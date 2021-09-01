Russia Plans to Create Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft Engine Within 5 Years - CIAM

The Russian VK-2500 aero engine will be switched to hydrogen fuel within five years, Director General of the Moscow-based Central Institute of Aviation Motors (CIAM) Mikhail Gordin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Russian VK-2500 aero engine will be switched to hydrogen fuel within five years, Director General of the Moscow-based Central Institute of Aviation Motors (CIAM) Mikhail Gordin told Sputnik.

Previously, hydrogen fuel was used in the Russian aircraft industry only during the Soviet era.

"We want to switch the VK-2500 engine to hydrogen fuel. This will be a separate project implemented jointly with the United Engine Corporation, with a cryogenic tank [used to store materials at very low temperatures], temperature control systems and liquid hydrogen supply.

The process of creating such an engine, according to preliminary estimates, will take about five years," Gordin said on Wednesday.

The CIAM director general specified that the estimated five years of implementation will include the whole range of work and tests. Flight tests of the new hydrogen-powered engine will likely be carried out using the Russian laboratory aircraft Yak-40LL, Gordin told Sputnik.

Currently, the VK-2500 turboshaft engine is used on the Russian Kamov and Mil helicopters.