UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Plans To Create More Powerful Version Of PD-14 Engine For New Irkut MC-21 Plane

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:55 PM

Russia Plans to Create More Powerful Version of PD-14 Engine for New Irkut MC-21 Plane

Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC, subsidiary of technology powerhouse Rostec) plans to create a modified and more powerful PD-16 engine for the larger-capacity MC-21-400 airliner on the basis of the latest PD-14 engine, UEC Deputy CEO and Chief Designer Yury Shmotin told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC, subsidiary of technology powerhouse Rostec) plans to create a modified and more powerful PD-16 engine for the larger-capacity MC-21-400 airliner on the basis of the latest PD-14 engine, UEC Deputy CEO and Chief Designer Yury Shmotin told Sputnik in an interview.

"There are plans to increase the power of the PD-14 engine by increasing the fan bypass ratio and developing a PD-16 engine with enhanced specifications on its basis. This modification will be in demand for the MC-21-400," Shmotin said.

The UEC's aim is to make one basic unified gas generator and an engine based on it, which in the future will be produced in series and will not require modifications for similar aircraft, except for software upgrade and adjustment, the designer noted.

Three PD-14 engines have already been delivered to Irkut Corporation for installation on the MC-21. Further deliveries will go according to contracted schedule.

The PD-14 turbofan engine is a domestic rival to the US Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engine. It is the first completely Russian turbofan engine for civil aviation since the 1980s. It was developed by UEC enterprises for the Irkut MC-21-300 narrow-body twin-engine jet with the use of the latest technologies and materials. Serial production of PD-14 is scheduled to begin in 2020.

The MC-21-300's capacity will range from 150 to 211 passengers. The plane's maiden flight took place on May 28, 2017. The MC-21 is currently being tested with Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engines.

Related Topics

Technology Russia May Gas 2017 2020 From

Recent Stories

KP govt approves Rs133.367m to help women entrepre ..

12 minutes ago

Facebook Denies Responsibility for Content After R ..

12 minutes ago

British Airways says almost all UK flights cancell ..

12 minutes ago

German exports rebound in July

13 minutes ago

Main Alm, Zuljinah procession took out from Imamba ..

10 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold Matric ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.