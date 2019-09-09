Russia Plans to Create More Powerful Version of PD-14 Engine for New Irkut MC-21 Plane

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC, subsidiary of technology powerhouse Rostec) plans to create a modified and more powerful PD-16 engine for the larger-capacity MC-21-400 airliner on the basis of the latest PD-14 engine, UEC Deputy CEO and Chief Designer Yury Shmotin told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC, subsidiary of technology powerhouse Rostec) plans to create a modified and more powerful PD-16 engine for the larger-capacity MC-21-400 airliner on the basis of the latest PD-14 engine, UEC Deputy CEO and Chief Designer Yury Shmotin told Sputnik in an interview.

"There are plans to increase the power of the PD-14 engine by increasing the fan bypass ratio and developing a PD-16 engine with enhanced specifications on its basis. This modification will be in demand for the MC-21-400," Shmotin said.

The UEC's aim is to make one basic unified gas generator and an engine based on it, which in the future will be produced in series and will not require modifications for similar aircraft, except for software upgrade and adjustment, the designer noted.

Three PD-14 engines have already been delivered to Irkut Corporation for installation on the MC-21. Further deliveries will go according to contracted schedule.

The PD-14 turbofan engine is a domestic rival to the US Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engine. It is the first completely Russian turbofan engine for civil aviation since the 1980s. It was developed by UEC enterprises for the Irkut MC-21-300 narrow-body twin-engine jet with the use of the latest technologies and materials. Serial production of PD-14 is scheduled to begin in 2020.

The MC-21-300's capacity will range from 150 to 211 passengers. The plane's maiden flight took place on May 28, 2017. The MC-21 is currently being tested with Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engines.