Russia Plans to Deliver 40 Tonnes of Medications to Venezuela by May 9 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Russia expects to deliver more than 40 tonnes of medications for fighting COVID-19 to Venezuela before May 9, when anniversary of victory in World War II will be celebrated, Russia's ambassador to Venezuela, Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, told Sputnik Sunday.

"Very soon, closer to Victory Day, we expect a new large batch of medicines, more than 40 tonnes. We are talking about a planned delivery of vital drugs for a wide group of Venezuelans in need under existing contractual obligations," the diplomat said, adding that the list of medications will be announced shortly.

The ambassador also said that a video conference of ministers of health of the two countries was held on Friday.

"The heads of the ministries discussed a wide range of practical issues, focusing on significant areas and forms of interaction during the coronavirus pandemic. Working contacts, including in the form of video conferences, will be continued," Melik-Bagdasarov said.