Russia Plans To Deploy New Transport-Attack Helicopters This Year - Source

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:43 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russia plans to equip its military with brand new transport-attack helicopters Mi-8AMTSh-VN, known as "flying BMDs," this year, after all required tests have been completed, a defense industry source told Sputnik on Friday.

The expression "flying BMD" is used to refer to a helicopter capable of transporting airborne units and providing them with air fire support.

"The tests of Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopters are coming to an end. The first shipments of the newest transport-attack aircraft to military aviation units, which support the Airborne Forces, are planned to be started this year," the source said.

In December, another source told Sputnik that the helicopter demonstrated good capabilities during tests in 2020.

Mi-8AMTSh-VN was designed on the basis of Мi-8/17 helicopters, taking into account the experience of the use of attack and transport helicopters in Syria. Its engine is efficient at high altitudes and in the hot climate. The helicopter is equipped with new surveillance and navigation devices that allow using the aircraft and its armament in poor weather conditions and at night.

