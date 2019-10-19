UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans To Develop System For Monitoring Greenhouse Emissions - Official

Sat 19th October 2019

Russia plans to launch a system for monitoring and reporting greenhouse gas emissions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev's spokesperson told reporters on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Russia plans to launch a system for monitoring and reporting greenhouse gas emissions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev's spokesperson told reporters on Friday.

The development of the necessary legal framework for introducing such system in Russia was discussed at Gordeyev's meeting with representatives of the relevant ministries, the president's administration and the business community, the spokesperson noted.

"During the discussion, the parties agreed that a number of projects and regulatory instruments aimed to cut greenhouse gas emissions have already been implemented in Russia. However, after adopting the Paris Agreement [on climate change] we should systematize and consolidate our efforts to complete the existing legal framework with the necessary laws and regulations, including those that ensure the introduction of the system for monitoring greenhouse emissions," the spokesperson added.

The Paris Agreement, seen as a major international deal on climate, was signed in the French capital in 2015. The pact, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The main goal for Russia is a 75 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 levels.

