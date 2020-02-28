Russia Plans to Enhance Ties With Kyrgyzstan in Various Fields Including Defense - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russia aims to further strengthen diverse ties with Kyrgyzstan, including military cooperation, to ensure regional stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening ceremony of Russia-Kyrgyzstan cross year.

Earlier in the day, Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov held a meeting in Moscow, during which the leaders discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as the development of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields. The leaders also took part in the ceremony launching the cross years of the two countries.

"I would like to stress that Russia is aimed at further strengthening its diverse ties with Kyrgyzstan in every possible way.

We hope that this will be greatly facilitated by the successful holding of the Russian-Kyrgyz cross year," Putin said, noting the Moscow and Bishkek's ties had reached the level of strategic partnership.

The Russian president added that Russia and Kyrgyzstan were jointly working to ensure the regional stability and cooperated in the defense sphere, including within the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

According to Putin, Russia and Kyrgyzstan are also implementing joint projects in the mining industry, transport and high technology sectors. At the same time, Russia is the main supplier of energy resources to Kyrgyzstan, while Russian universities train qualified personnel for the Kyrgyz economy.