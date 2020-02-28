UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Plans To Enhance Ties With Kyrgyzstan In Various Fields Including Defense - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

Russia Plans to Enhance Ties With Kyrgyzstan in Various Fields Including Defense - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russia aims to further strengthen diverse ties with Kyrgyzstan, including military cooperation, to ensure regional stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening ceremony of Russia-Kyrgyzstan cross year.

Earlier in the day, Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov held a meeting in Moscow, during which the leaders discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as the development of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields. The leaders also took part in the ceremony launching the cross years of the two countries.

"I would like to stress that Russia is aimed at further strengthening its diverse ties with Kyrgyzstan in every possible way.

We hope that this will be greatly facilitated by the successful holding of the Russian-Kyrgyz cross year," Putin said, noting the Moscow and Bishkek's ties had reached the level of strategic partnership.

The Russian president added that Russia and Kyrgyzstan were jointly working to ensure the regional stability and cooperated in the defense sphere, including within the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

According to Putin, Russia and Kyrgyzstan are also implementing joint projects in the mining industry, transport and high technology sectors. At the same time, Russia is the main supplier of energy resources to Kyrgyzstan, while Russian universities train qualified personnel for the Kyrgyz economy.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Bishkek Vladimir Putin Same Kyrgyzstan Industry

Recent Stories

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

11 minutes ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

56 minutes ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

56 minutes ago

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 202 ..

56 minutes ago

EU to Launch Program to Monitor Economic Impact of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.