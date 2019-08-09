Russia Plans to Equip Ruslan Jet With Domestic Engine - Aviagvigatel Design Bureau

There are plans to create a Russian engine on the basis of the gas generator of the projected PD-35 turbofan in order to equip the Antonov An-124 Ruslan strategic heavy airlift transport jet, the general designer of the UEC-Aviadvigatel design bureau (part of the United Engine Corporation), Alexander Inozemtsev, said on Friday

"This will not be the PD-35, this will be another engine, but from this family as well. On the basis of PD-35 gas generator," Inozemtsev told reporters.