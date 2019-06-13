UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans To Form Delegation For PACE June Session Before End Of Week - Source

Thu 13th June 2019

Russia Plans to Form Delegation for PACE June Session Before End of Week - Source

Russia plans to form its parliamentary delegation that will represent the country at the June session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) before the end of the week, a source in the upper house of the Russian parliament told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russia plans to form its parliamentary delegation that will represent the country at the June session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) before the end of the week, a source in the upper house of the Russian parliament told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We plan to form the delegation before the end of the week," the source said, without specifying whom the delegation could include.

The June session of the PACE will be held from June 24-28 in the French city of Strasbourg.

