Russia Plans To Have Flight-Ready Prototype Of 2-Tonne Drone Sirius In 2021- Designer

Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russia plans to have a flight-ready prototype of a two-tonne drone Sirius in 2021, the chief designer at Kronshtadt, the company developing the drone, told Sputnik.

"We are planning to present the technical project for the two-tonne drone Sirius at the Russian Defense Ministry in the near future.

This project is a follow-up to the Orion project. Next year, we are planning to have a flight-ready prototype," Nikolay Dolzhenkov said.

Unlike Orion, Sirius will have a satellite navigation system, which will allow it to be operated at almost unlimited distance.

More Stories From World

