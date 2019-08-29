(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Russian and Syrian governments are planning to organize the departure of 16,000 refugees from the Rukban camp in southeastern Syria during the month of September Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"During the course of the month, we plan to organize letting these people out... around 16,000 of them," Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council. "Some 18,000 refugees have left the Rukban camp since March."

Polyanskiy noted that Russia has been working jointly with the Syrian government and in coordination with specialized UN agencies to provide assistance and lessen the plight of the refugees in the camp.

In the second half of August, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs mission and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent visited the camp and talked with people who wanted to leave, Polyanskiy said.

The camp houses some 25,000 people in conditions described by the World Health Organization as "deplorable" - lacking food, access to medical care and basic amenities.

The camp is located in the US-controlled zone around its unauthorized military base at At-Tanf, making it hard for humanitarian workers to access the area.

Polyanskiy said the camp lies "in the zone of illegal American occupation."

The Russian and Syrian governments have repeatedly tried to draw the world's attention to the appalling conditions in which refugees live in the camp and to the United States' reluctance to let them leave the facility.

The US State Department has said the United States does not prevent anyone from leaving the Rukban camp.