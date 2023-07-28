Russia Plans to Hold Another Summit With Africa - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia has plans to hold third summit with Africa but there are no specific dates yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St.

Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event

"Sure, there are (such plans)," Peskov told reporters when asked if another similar summit is planned.

The spokesman added that dates for another summit are not determined yet.