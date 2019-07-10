UrduPoint.com
Russia Plans To Increase Trade With India Threefold To $30Bln By 2025 - Deputy Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 03:59 PM

Russia plans to boost trade with India threefold to $30 billion by 2025 as well as expand bilateral investment cooperation, Russian Deputy Economic Development Minister Timur Maksimov said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russia plans to boost trade with India threefold to $30 billion by 2025 as well as expand bilateral investment cooperation, Russian Deputy Economic Development Minister Timur Maksimov said on Wednesday.

"We need to increase the volume of bilateral trade between our countries to $30 billion by 2025. It means a threefold increase, as today the bilateral trade amounts to about $11 billion," Maksimov told reporters on the sidelines of the second Russian-Indian Strategic Economic Dialogue.

According to the deputy minister, the current level of bilateral investment cooperation does not correspond to "the real economic power of the two states."

"In the medium term, we think that the figure may be around $15 billion from each side," he added.

The official opined that the Indian economy's high growth rate could contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

"The development of economic relations with India, which today is one of the world's fastest growing economies, [is important for Russia], and given the high level of political communication that exists [between the two countries] and has been in place for decades, we believe that these high growth rates that the Indian economy is demonstrating today can be used to benefit both the global economy and the Russian-Indian relations in particular," Maksimov said.

The second two-day Russia-India Strategic Economic Dialogue started in New Delhi on Tuesday. The event brings together key business figures and government officials from Russia and India to discuss development of bilateral ties in trade, investment, technology and industry.

