Russia Plans To Launch 10 Weather Sattelites By 2027 - Documents

Sun 29th August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Russia is planning to launch 10 meteorological satellites by 2027, according to a joint report presented by state space corporation Roscosmos and the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Rosgidromet) at a meeting of the Coordination Group for Meteorological Satellites.

Per the report, obtained by Sputnik, Russia will launch two Meteor-M and one Elektro-L sattelite in 2022, followed by a Elektro-L and an Arktika-M in 2023, a Meteor-M in 2024, an Arktika-M and Meteor-M in 2025, as well as one Arktika-M both in 2026 and 2027.

The country currently has four meteorological satellites on Earth's orbit ” two Meteor-Ms and two Elektro-Ls.

The Elektro, Arktika and Meteor series of satellites are designed to provide weather and climate updates to Rosgidromet.

