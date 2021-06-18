UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Plans To Launch Bion-M2 Biosatellite With Mice On Board In 2024 - Sciences Academy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

Russia Plans to Launch Bion-M2 Biosatellite With Mice on Board in 2024 - Sciences Academy

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russia's second biosatellite, Bion-M2, with mice, reptiles, insects, plants and microorganisms on board is planned to be launched in 2024, Oleg Orlov, the chief of the Institute of Biomedical Problems at the Russian academy of Sciences, told Sputnik on Friday.

Russia initially intended to send this Noah's Arc-like satellite into orbit in early 2022 but then postponed the launch until 2023.

"The year 2024 is being discussed," Orlov said on the sidelines of the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) when asked about the timing of the Bion-M flight.

The first Bion-M biosatellite was launched into orbit in April of 2013. The flight lasted for one month, and part of the animals on board died as a result of technical failures. The second biosatellite's mission is also set to last a month, with the satellite launched to an altitude of about 800 kilometers (500 miles) above the Earth.

GLEX is an annual event that brings together representatives of scientific circles, governments and industries since 2012. This year's edition started on Monday in Russian city of St. Petersburg and will end on Friday.

Related Topics

Russia Died St. Petersburg April Event

Recent Stories

Realme Brings Jaw Dropping Discounts on Daraz Mobi ..

2 minutes ago

PM to visit Dasu Dam today to review its construct ..

21 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 39 more lives during last 24 hours ..

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 18, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.