Russia Plans to Launch 'Green' Bonds - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia plans to launch "green bonds" to help launch projects that aim to tackle climate change impact, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"It is obvious that the launch of such projects requires incentives with market instruments. To this end, we are introducing government-subsidized green bonds," Putin said in his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).