Russia Plans to Make Up to 2Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Monthly By Year-End - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Russia plans to produce between 1.5 million and 2 million doses of its new coronavirus vaccine per month by the end of the year, the industry and trade minister said Sunday.

"We will start progressively increasing the production in September, ratcheting up the output to roughly 1.

5 million to 2 million doses per month by the end of the year," Denis Manturov said in an interview to the Russian news channel Zvezda.

Three Russian pharmaceutical companies ” Binnofarm, R-Pharm and Generium ” will be making the vaccine. They are expected to produce some 30,000 doses by the end of August and eventually bring the overall production to 6 million doses per month.