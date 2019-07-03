Russia Plans to Nominate Observers to OSCE Mission for Ukrainian Vote Despite Ban - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia plans to nominate its observers to the mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation's (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to monitor the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Ukraine and hopes that Kiev will exercise the same attitude toward Russian specialists as toward those from other countries, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

Russian observers were denied access to monitor the presidential election in Ukraine earlier this year, after the Ukrainian parliament passed a law in February that restricted their participation in elections in Ukraine.

"Speaking about the ODIHR observers, [Russia] intends to nominate its observers to the mission. And we expect these people to be able to take part in monitoring [of the Ukrainian parliamentary vote] in accordance with the established rules," the source said.

The source noted that Russia was well aware of the law enacted by former President Petro Poroshenko that banned Russian observers from monitoring elections in the country.

"This law contradicts all standards, including Ukraine's commitments within the OSCE," he added, stressing that Russians were not working at the national level in these missions but as international observers.

In mid-June, the OSCE announced that it would send 96 long-term and 750 short-term observers from the ODIHR to monitor the Ukrainian parliamentary elections on July 21.

On Tuesday, Ukraine decided to withdraw its invitation for observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe after the latter decided to restore the Russian delegation's voting rights at its latest session. However, the assembly's president, Liliane Maury Pasquier, said that Ukraine was required to invite PACE observers to monitor its elections.