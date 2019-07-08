Russia Plans to Open Service Center to Repair Military Drones in Uzbekistan - Source

A service center that will repair Russia's Orlan-class unnamed aerial vehicles (UAVs) may open in Uzbekistan, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) A service center that will repair Russia's Orlan-class unnamed aerial vehicles (UAVs) may open in Uzbekistan, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

"Russia will send a delegation to Uzbekistan by [the end of] July of this year to study the production capabilities of the Chirchik Aviation Repair Plant so that a service center for Orlan unmanned aerial vehicle maintenance can be built on its premises," the source said.

Orlan-10 multirole drones are widely used by the Russian Armed Forces. They are designed to monitor objects in hard-to-reach areas in any weather conditions. Earlier, it was reported that these drones had been delivered to the 201st Russian military base in Tajikistan.

According to the source, Uzbekistan has also informed Russia about its plans to buy Su-30SM multirole fighter jets and the ammunition for them.

"The Uzbek side has informed Russia of its interest in acquiring, through Russia's allocation of state export credit, super-maneuverable multirole Su-30SM fighter jets, ground support facilities, control and test equipment, spare parts, tools and accessories, aviation weapons, and services to train pilots and engineering technical staff," the source said.

Uzbekistan will apply for the purchase of these planes in the near future, the source added.

The Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation confirmed to Sputnik that Uzbekistan was interested in acquiring these aircraft.